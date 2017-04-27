April 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Thursday
Thursday, April 27
Manchester City 0 Manchester United 0
Wednesday, April 26
Arsenal 1 Leicester City 0
Crystal Palace 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Middlesbrough 1 Sunderland 0
Tuesday, April 25
Chelsea 4 Southampton 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 33 25 3 5 69 29 78
2 Tottenham Hotspur 33 22 8 3 69 22 74
3 Liverpool 34 19 9 6 70 42 66
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 33 19 8 6 63 35 65
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 33 17 13 3 50 24 64
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 32 18 6 8 64 40 60
7 Everton 34 16 10 8 60 37 58
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 33 12 8 13 39 42 44
9 Southampton 32 11 7 14 39 44 40
10 Watford 33 11 7 15 37 54 40
11 Stoke City 34 10 9 15 37 50 39
12 Crystal Palace 34 11 5 18 46 54 38
13 Bournemouth 34 10 8 16 49 63 38
14 West Ham United 34 10 8 16 44 59 38
15 Leicester City 33 10 7 16 41 54 37
16 Burnley 34 10 6 18 33 49 36
17 Hull City 34 9 6 19 36 67 33
-------------------------
18 Swansea City 34 9 4 21 39 68 31
19 Middlesbrough 34 5 12 17 24 43 27
20 Sunderland 33 5 6 22 26 59 21
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League preliminary round
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 29
Southampton v Hull City (1400)
Stoke City v West Ham United (1400)
Sunderland v Bournemouth (1400)
West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City (1400)
Crystal Palace v Burnley (1630)
Sunday, April 30
Manchester United v Swansea City (1100)
Everton v Chelsea (1305)
Middlesbrough v Manchester City (1305)
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1530)
Monday, May 1
Watford v Liverpool (1900)