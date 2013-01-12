Jan 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 12
Aston Villa 0 Southampton 1
Everton 0 Swansea City 0
Fulham 1 Wigan Athletic 1
Norwich City 0 Newcastle United 0
Queens Park Rangers 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Reading 3 West Bromwich Albion 2
Stoke City 0 Chelsea 4
Sunderland 3 West Ham United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 21 17 1 3 54 28 52
2 Manchester City 21 13 6 2 41 19 45
3 Chelsea 21 12 5 4 43 19 41
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 22 12 4 6 39 27 40
-------------------------
5 Everton 22 9 10 3 35 26 37
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 20 9 7 4 40 22 34
7 West Bromwich Albion 22 10 3 9 31 30 33
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 21 8 7 6 34 26 31
9 Swansea City 22 7 9 6 31 26 30
10 Stoke City 22 6 11 5 21 24 29
11 West Ham United 21 7 5 9 24 27 26
12 Norwich City 22 6 8 8 24 34 26
13 Fulham 22 6 7 9 33 38 25
14 Sunderland 22 6 7 9 24 29 25
15 Southampton 21 5 6 10 28 38 21
16 Newcastle United 22 5 6 11 27 39 21
17 Wigan Athletic 22 5 4 13 23 40 19
-------------------------
18 Aston Villa 22 4 7 11 17 42 19
19 Reading 22 3 7 12 26 42 16
20 Queens Park Rangers 22 2 8 12 17 36 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 13
Manchester United v Liverpool (1330)
Arsenal v Manchester City (1600)