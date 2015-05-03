May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 3
Chelsea 1 Crystal Palace 0
Tottenham Hotspur 0 Manchester City 1
Saturday, May 2
Aston Villa 3 Everton 2
Leicester City 3 Newcastle United 0
Liverpool 2 Queens Park Rangers 1
Manchester United 0 West Bromwich Albion 1
Sunderland 2 Southampton 1
Swansea City 2 Stoke City 0
West Ham United 1 Burnley 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Chelsea 35 25 8 2 69 27 83
2 Manchester City 35 21 7 7 71 36 70
3 Arsenal 33 20 7 6 63 32 67
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 35 19 8 8 59 35 65
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 35 18 7 10 49 38 61
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 35 17 7 11 55 50 58
-------------------------
7 Southampton 35 17 6 12 48 28 57
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 35 15 8 12 43 44 53
9 West Ham United 35 12 11 12 43 42 47
10 Stoke City 35 13 8 14 39 44 47
11 Everton 35 11 11 13 46 46 44
12 Crystal Palace 35 11 9 15 42 48 42
13 West Bromwich Albion 35 10 10 15 33 46 40
14 Aston Villa 35 9 8 18 29 50 35
15 Newcastle United 35 9 8 18 36 60 35
16 Hull City 34 8 10 16 32 45 34
17 Leicester City 35 9 7 19 39 54 34
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 34 6 15 13 28 50 33
19 Queens Park Rangers 35 7 6 22 39 61 27
20 Burnley 35 5 11 19 26 53 26
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 4
Hull City v Arsenal (1900)