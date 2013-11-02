Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, November 2 Arsenal 2 Liverpool 0 Fulham 1 Manchester United 3 Hull City 1 Sunderland 0 Manchester City 7 Norwich City 0 Newcastle United 2 Chelsea 0 Stoke City 1 Southampton 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Crystal Palace 0 West Ham United 0 Aston Villa 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 10 8 1 1 22 9 25 2 Chelsea 10 6 2 2 16 8 20 3 Liverpool 10 6 2 2 17 10 20 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 10 6 1 3 28 11 19 ------------------------- 5 Southampton 10 5 4 1 11 4 19 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 9 6 1 2 9 5 19 7 Everton 9 5 3 1 14 10 18 ------------------------- 8 Manchester United 10 5 2 3 17 13 17 9 Newcastle United 10 4 2 4 14 16 14 10 Hull City 10 4 2 4 8 10 14 11 West Bromwich Albion 10 3 4 3 10 10 13 12 Swansea City 9 3 2 4 12 11 11 13 Aston Villa 10 3 2 5 9 12 11 14 West Ham United 10 2 4 4 8 8 10 15 Fulham 10 3 1 6 10 15 10 16 Stoke City 10 2 3 5 7 11 9 17 Cardiff City 9 2 3 4 8 13 9 ------------------------- 18 Norwich City 10 2 2 6 6 20 8 19 Sunderland 10 1 1 8 7 22 4 20 Crystal Palace 10 1 0 9 6 21 3 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 3 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur (1330) Cardiff City v Swansea City (1600)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18