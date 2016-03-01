March 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, March 1
AFC Bournemouth 2 Southampton 0
Aston Villa 1 Everton 3
Leicester City 2 West Bromwich Albion 2
Norwich City 1 Chelsea 2
Sunderland 2 Crystal Palace 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 28 16 9 3 51 31 57
2 Tottenham Hotspur 27 15 9 3 49 21 54
3 Arsenal 27 15 6 6 43 26 51
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 26 14 5 7 48 28 47
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 27 12 8 7 36 26 44
-------------------------
6 West Ham United 27 11 10 6 41 31 43
7 Southampton 28 11 7 10 35 28 40
-------------------------
8 Chelsea 28 10 9 9 42 38 39
9 Stoke City 27 11 6 10 29 33 39
10 Everton 27 9 11 7 49 36 38
11 Liverpool 26 10 8 8 38 36 38
12 Watford 27 10 7 10 29 28 37
13 West Bromwich Albion 28 9 9 10 29 36 36
14 Crystal Palace 28 9 6 13 31 37 33
15 AFC Bournemouth 28 8 8 12 32 44 32
16 Swansea City 27 6 9 12 25 36 27
17 Sunderland 28 6 6 16 34 53 24
-------------------------
18 Norwich City 28 6 6 16 31 53 24
19 Newcastle United 26 6 6 14 27 49 24
20 Aston Villa 28 3 7 18 22 51 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, March 2
Arsenal v Swansea City (1945)
Stoke City v Newcastle United (1945)
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
Liverpool v Manchester City (2000)
Manchester United v Watford (2000)
Saturday, March 5
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1245)
Chelsea v Stoke City (1500)
Everton v West Ham United (1500)
Manchester City v Aston Villa (1500)
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth (1500)
Southampton v Sunderland (1500)
Swansea City v Norwich City (1500)
Watford v Leicester City (1730)
Sunday, March 6
Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1330)
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1600)