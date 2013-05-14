May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, May 14
Arsenal 4 Wigan Athletic 1
Reading 0 Manchester City 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Manchester United 37 28 4 5 81 38 88
2 Manchester City 37 23 9 5 64 31 78
3 Chelsea 37 21 9 7 73 38 72
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 37 20 10 7 71 37 70
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 37 20 9 8 65 46 69
-------------------------
6 Everton 37 16 15 6 54 38 63
7 Liverpool 37 15 13 9 70 43 58
8 West Bromwich Albion 37 14 6 17 48 52 48
9 Swansea City 37 11 13 13 47 48 46
10 West Ham United 37 11 10 16 41 51 43
11 Stoke City 37 9 14 14 33 44 41
12 Norwich City 37 9 14 14 38 56 41
13 Newcastle United 37 11 8 18 45 67 41
14 Southampton 37 9 13 15 48 59 40
15 Fulham 37 10 10 17 47 60 40
16 Aston Villa 37 10 10 17 45 67 40
17 Sunderland 37 9 12 16 41 53 39
-------------------------
R18 Wigan Athletic 37 9 8 20 45 71 35
R19 Reading 37 6 10 21 41 69 28
R20 Queens Park Rangers 37 4 13 20 30 59 25
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 19
Chelsea v Everton (1500)
Liverpool v Queens Park Rangers (1500)
Manchester City v Norwich City (1500)
Newcastle United v Arsenal (1500)
Southampton v Stoke City (1500)
Swansea City v Fulham (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1500)
West Ham United v Reading (1500)
Wigan Athletic v Aston Villa (1500)