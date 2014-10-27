Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, October 27
Queens Park Rangers 2 Aston Villa 0
Sunday, October 26
Burnley 1 Everton 3
Manchester United 1 Chelsea 1
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Newcastle United 2
Saturday, October 25
Liverpool 0 Hull City 0
Southampton 1 Stoke City 0
Sunderland 0 Arsenal 2
Swansea City 2 Leicester City 0
West Bromwich Albion 2 Crystal Palace 2
West Ham United 2 Manchester City 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 9 7 2 0 24 9 23
2 Southampton 9 6 1 2 20 5 19
3 Manchester City 9 5 2 2 19 10 17
-------------------------
4 West Ham United 9 5 1 3 17 12 16
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 9 3 5 1 15 11 14
-------------------------
6 Swansea City 9 4 2 3 13 10 14
7 Liverpool 9 4 2 3 13 12 14
-------------------------
8 Manchester United 9 3 4 2 16 13 13
9 Everton 9 3 3 3 19 17 12
10 Hull City 9 2 5 2 13 13 11
11 Tottenham Hotspur 9 3 2 4 11 13 11
12 Stoke City 9 3 2 4 8 10 11
13 West Bromwich Albion 9 2 4 3 12 13 10
14 Newcastle United 9 2 4 3 10 15 10
15 Aston Villa 9 3 1 5 4 14 10
16 Crystal Palace 9 2 3 4 13 16 9
17 Leicester City 9 2 3 4 11 15 9
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 9 1 5 3 8 17 8
19 Queens Park Rangers 9 2 1 6 8 18 7
20 Burnley 9 0 4 5 5 16 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation