Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, August 10
West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester City 3
Sunday, August 9
Arsenal 0 West Ham United 2
Newcastle United 2 Southampton 2
Stoke City 0 Liverpool 1
Saturday, August 8
AFC Bournemouth 0 Aston Villa 1
Chelsea 2 Swansea City 2
Everton 2 Watford 2
Leicester City 4 Sunderland 2
Manchester United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Norwich City 1 Crystal Palace 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
2 Leicester City 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
3 Crystal Palace 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
-------------------------
4 West Ham United 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
5 Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
8 Chelsea 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 Everton 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 Newcastle United 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 Southampton 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 Swansea City 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 Watford 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
14 AFC Bournemouth 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
14 Stoke City 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
14 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Sunderland 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
-------------------------
18 Norwich City 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
19 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
20 West Bromwich Albion 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-7: Europa League
18-20: Relegation