March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 19
Manchester City 1 Liverpool 1
Middlesbrough 1 Manchester United 3
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Southampton 1
Saturday, March 18
Bournemouth 2 Swansea City 0
Crystal Palace 1 Watford 0
Everton 4 Hull City 0
Stoke City 1 Chelsea 2
Sunderland 0 Burnley 0
West Bromwich Albion 3 Arsenal 1
West Ham United 2 Leicester City 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 28 22 3 3 59 21 69
2 Tottenham Hotspur 28 17 8 3 55 21 59
3 Manchester City 28 17 6 5 54 30 57
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 29 16 8 5 61 36 56
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 27 14 10 3 42 23 52
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 27 15 5 7 56 34 50
7 Everton 29 14 8 7 51 30 50
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 29 12 7 10 39 38 43
9 Stoke City 29 9 9 11 33 42 36
10 Southampton 27 9 6 12 33 36 33
11 Bournemouth 29 9 6 14 42 54 33
12 West Ham United 29 9 6 14 40 52 33
13 Burnley 29 9 5 15 31 42 32
14 Watford 28 8 7 13 33 48 31
15 Leicester City 28 8 6 14 33 47 30
16 Crystal Palace 28 8 4 16 36 46 28
17 Swansea City 29 8 3 18 36 63 27
-------------------------
18 Hull City 29 6 6 17 26 58 24
19 Middlesbrough 28 4 10 14 20 33 22
20 Sunderland 28 5 5 18 24 50 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation