Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 23
Crystal Palace 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3
Leicester City 3 Stoke City 0
Manchester United 0 Southampton 1
Norwich City 4 Liverpool 5
Sunderland 1 AFC Bournemouth 1
Watford 2 Newcastle United 1
West Bromwich Albion 0 Aston Villa 0
West Ham United 2 Manchester City 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 23 13 8 2 42 26 47
2 Manchester City 23 13 5 5 45 23 44
3 Arsenal 22 13 5 4 37 21 44
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 23 11 9 3 41 19 42
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 23 10 7 6 28 21 37
-------------------------
6 West Ham United 23 9 9 5 36 28 36
7 Liverpool 23 9 7 7 30 32 34
-------------------------
8 Southampton 23 9 6 8 32 24 33
9 Stoke City 23 9 6 8 24 25 33
10 Watford 23 9 5 9 27 26 32
11 Crystal Palace 23 9 4 10 24 27 31
12 Everton 22 6 11 5 39 32 29
13 West Bromwich Albion 23 7 7 9 22 30 28
14 Chelsea 22 6 7 9 31 34 25
15 AFC Bournemouth 23 6 7 10 27 38 25
16 Norwich City 23 6 5 12 28 43 23
17 Swansea City 22 5 7 10 20 30 22
-------------------------
18 Newcastle United 23 5 6 12 25 41 21
19 Sunderland 23 5 4 14 28 46 19
20 Aston Villa 23 2 7 14 18 38 13
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 24
Everton v Swansea City (1330)
Arsenal v Chelsea (1600)