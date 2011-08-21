Aug 21 English Premier League results and
standings on Sunday.
Bolton Wanderers 2 Manchester City 3
Norwich City 1 Stoke City 1
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Fulham 0
Played on Saturday
Arsenal 0 Liverpool 2
Aston Villa 3 Blackburn Rovers 1
Chelsea 2 West Bromwich Albion 1
Everton 0 Queens Park Rangers 1
Sunderland 0 Newcastle United 1
Swansea City 0 Wigan Athletic 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 2 2 0 0 7 2 6
2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
3 Aston Villa 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
3 Liverpool 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
-------------------------
5 Chelsea 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
7 Bolton Wanderers 2 1 0 1 6 3 3
------------------------
8 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
9 Queens Park Rangers 2 1 0 1 1 4 3
10 Norwich City 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
11 Stoke City 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
11 Wigan Athletic 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
13 Sunderland 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
14 Arsenal 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
14 Fulham 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
16 Swansea City 2 0 1 1 0 4 1
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
18 Everton 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
19 West Bromwich Albion 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
20 Blackburn Rovers 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
1-4: Champions League / EC I
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (1900)
