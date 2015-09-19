Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 19
AFC Bournemouth 2 Sunderland 0
Aston Villa 0 West Bromwich Albion 1
Chelsea 2 Arsenal 0
Manchester City 1 West Ham United 2
Newcastle United 1 Watford 2
Stoke City 2 Leicester City 2
Swansea City 0 Everton 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 6 5 0 1 12 2 15
2 West Ham United 6 4 0 2 13 7 12
3 Leicester City 6 3 3 0 13 9 12
4 Manchester United 5 3 1 1 6 3 10
5 Arsenal 6 3 1 2 5 5 10
6 Everton 6 2 3 1 8 5 9
7 Crystal Palace 5 3 0 2 8 6 9
8 Swansea City 6 2 3 1 7 5 9
9 Watford 6 2 3 1 5 5 9
10 West Bromwich Albion 6 2 2 2 4 6 8
11 AFC Bournemouth 6 2 1 3 8 9 7
11 Norwich City 5 2 1 2 8 9 7
13 Chelsea 6 2 1 3 9 12 7
14 Liverpool 5 2 1 2 3 6 7
15 Southampton 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
16 Tottenham Hotspur 5 1 3 1 4 4 6
17 Aston Villa 6 1 1 4 6 9 4
18 Stoke City 6 0 3 3 5 9 3
19 Newcastle United 6 0 2 4 3 9 2
20 Sunderland 6 0 2 4 6 13 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 20
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace (1230)
Liverpool v Norwich City (1500)
Southampton v Manchester United (1500)