March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the English Premier League matches on Sunday.
Newcastle United 1 Norwich City 0
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Manchester United 5
Saturday, March 17
Fulham 0 Swansea City 3
Wigan Athletic 1 West Bromwich Albion 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 29 22 4 3 73 27 70
2 Manchester City 28 21 3 4 69 20 66
3 Tottenham Hotspur 28 16 5 7 52 34 53
4 Arsenal 28 16 4 8 57 39 52
5 Chelsea 28 14 7 7 48 32 49
6 Newcastle United 29 13 8 8 41 41 47
7 Liverpool 28 11 9 8 33 26 42
8 Swansea City 29 10 9 10 34 34 39
9 Sunderland 28 10 7 11 36 31 37
10 Everton 28 10 7 11 28 31 37
11 Fulham 29 9 9 11 37 40 36
12 West Bromwich Albion 29 10 6 13 35 38 36
13 Norwich City 29 9 9 11 39 46 36
14 Stoke City 28 10 6 12 27 39 36
15 Aston Villa 28 7 12 9 31 35 33
16 Blackburn Rovers 28 6 7 15 40 60 25
17 Bolton Wanderers 28 7 2 19 31 57 23
18 Queens Park Rangers 28 5 7 16 29 48 22
19 Wigan Athletic 29 4 10 15 25 54 22
20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 5 7 17 30 63 22
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation