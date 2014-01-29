Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 29
Aston Villa 4 West Bromwich Albion 3
Chelsea 0 West Ham United 0
Sunderland 1 Stoke City 0
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Manchester City 5
Tuesday, January 28
Crystal Palace 1 Hull City 0
Liverpool 4 Everton 0
Manchester United 2 Cardiff City 0
Norwich City 0 Newcastle United 0
Southampton 2 Arsenal 2
Swansea City 2 Fulham 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 23 17 2 4 68 26 53
2 Arsenal 23 16 4 3 45 21 52
3 Chelsea 23 15 5 3 43 20 50
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 23 14 4 5 57 28 46
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 4 6 30 31 43
-------------------------
6 Everton 23 11 9 3 35 24 42
7 Manchester United 23 12 4 7 38 27 40
-------------------------
8 Newcastle United 23 11 4 8 32 28 37
9 Southampton 23 8 8 7 31 27 32
10 Aston Villa 23 7 6 10 26 32 27
11 Swansea City 23 6 6 11 29 33 24
12 Norwich City 23 6 6 11 18 35 24
13 Hull City 23 6 5 12 22 29 23
14 Crystal Palace 23 7 2 14 15 31 23
15 West Bromwich Albion 23 4 10 9 27 33 22
16 Stoke City 23 5 7 11 22 37 22
17 Sunderland 23 5 6 12 22 36 21
-------------------------
18 West Ham United 23 4 7 12 22 33 19
19 Fulham 23 6 1 16 22 50 19
20 Cardiff City 23 4 6 13 17 40 18
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 1
Newcastle United v Sunderland (1245)
West Ham United v Swansea City (1245)
Cardiff City v Norwich City (1500)
Everton v Aston Villa (1500)
Fulham v Southampton (1500)
Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
Stoke City v Manchester United (1500)
Sunday, February 2
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1330)
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600)
Monday, February 3
Manchester City v Chelsea (2000)