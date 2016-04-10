SHOWCASE-Soccer-Fired-up Mourinho renews battle with Conte's Chelsea
LONDON, April 12 By the time Chelsea walk out at Old Trafford on Sunday their Premier League lead may again have been cut to a slender four points.
April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 10 Liverpool 4 Stoke City 1 Sunderland 0 Leicester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Manchester United 0 Saturday, April 9 Aston Villa 1 AFC Bournemouth 2 Crystal Palace 1 Norwich City 0 Manchester City 2 West Bromwich Albion 1 Southampton 3 Newcastle United 1 Swansea City 1 Chelsea 0 Watford 1 Everton 1 West Ham United 3 Arsenal 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 33 21 9 3 57 31 72 2 Tottenham Hotspur 33 18 11 4 60 25 65 3 Arsenal 32 17 8 7 55 33 59 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 32 17 6 9 58 33 57 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 32 15 8 9 39 30 53 ------------------------- 6 West Ham United 32 13 13 6 52 40 52 7 Southampton 33 14 8 11 44 34 50 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 31 13 9 9 50 42 48 9 Stoke City 33 13 8 12 37 43 47 10 Chelsea 32 11 11 10 49 42 44 11 AFC Bournemouth 33 11 8 14 40 55 41 12 Swansea City 33 10 10 13 34 42 40 13 West Bromwich Albion 32 10 10 12 31 39 40 14 Everton 31 9 12 10 52 43 39 15 Watford 32 10 8 14 31 37 38 16 Crystal Palace 32 10 7 15 35 42 37 17 Norwich City 33 8 7 18 35 57 31 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 32 6 9 17 36 57 27 19 Newcastle United 32 6 7 19 32 61 25 20 Aston Villa 33 3 7 23 23 64 16 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
