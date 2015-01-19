Jan 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, January 19
Everton 0 West Bromwich Albion 0
Sunday, January 18
Manchester City 0 Arsenal 2
West Ham United 3 Hull City 0
Saturday, January 17
Aston Villa 0 Liverpool 2
Burnley 2 Crystal Palace 3
Leicester City 0 Stoke City 1
Newcastle United 1 Southampton 2
Queens Park Rangers 0 Manchester United 2
Swansea City 0 Chelsea 5
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Sunderland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 22 16 4 2 51 19 52
2 Manchester City 22 14 5 3 45 22 47
3 Southampton 22 13 3 6 37 16 42
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 22 11 7 4 36 21 40
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 22 11 6 5 39 25 39
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 22 11 4 7 32 30 37
7 West Ham United 22 10 6 6 35 25 36
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 22 10 5 7 31 27 35
9 Swansea City 22 8 6 8 26 30 30
10 Stoke City 22 8 5 9 23 27 29
11 Newcastle United 22 7 6 9 26 35 27
12 Everton 22 5 8 9 30 34 23
13 Crystal Palace 22 5 8 9 25 33 23
14 West Bromwich Albion 22 5 7 10 20 29 22
15 Aston Villa 22 5 7 10 11 25 22
16 Sunderland 22 3 11 8 19 33 20
17 Burnley 22 4 8 10 21 36 20
-------------------------
18 Hull City 22 4 7 11 20 30 19
19 Queens Park Rangers 22 5 4 13 23 39 19
20 Leicester City 22 4 5 13 20 34 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation