UPDATE 2-Soccer-Tame Man City frustrated in goalless draw with Stoke
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, February 23 Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 1 Fulham 1 Stoke City 0 Norwich City 2 Everton 1 Queens Park Rangers 0 Manchester United 2 Reading 0 Wigan Athletic 3 West Bromwich Albion 2 Sunderland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 27 22 2 3 64 31 68 2 Manchester City 26 15 8 3 48 24 53 3 Chelsea 26 14 7 5 55 28 49 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 26 14 6 6 44 30 48 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 27 13 8 6 52 30 47 ------------------------- 6 Everton 27 10 12 5 41 34 42 7 West Bromwich Albion 27 12 4 11 38 36 40 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 27 10 9 8 49 34 39 9 Swansea City 27 9 10 8 38 34 37 10 Stoke City 27 7 12 8 26 32 33 11 Fulham 27 8 8 11 37 42 32 12 Norwich City 27 7 11 9 27 41 32 13 West Ham United 26 8 6 12 29 38 30 14 Sunderland 27 7 8 12 29 36 29 15 Southampton 26 6 9 11 36 45 27 16 Newcastle United 26 7 6 13 34 46 27 17 Wigan Athletic 27 6 6 15 33 51 24 ------------------------- 18 Aston Villa 27 5 9 13 26 52 24 19 Reading 27 5 8 14 33 51 23 20 Queens Park Rangers 27 2 11 14 19 43 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 24 Manchester City v Chelsea (1330) Newcastle United v Southampton (1330) Monday, February 25 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (2000)
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
March 8 It was arguably the greatest comeback in Champions League history and one that very few people saw coming, as punters shied away from backing Barcelona to complete an extraordinary comeback against Paris St Germain on Wednesday.
March 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Borussia Dortmund 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 4,61,85, Christian Pulisic 59 Benfica 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 65,849 - - - Barcelona 6 Luis Suarez 3, Layvin Kurzawa 40og, Lionel Messi 50pen, Neymar 88,90+1pen, Sergi Roberto