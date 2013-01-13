UPDATE 2-Soccer-Tame Man City frustrated in goalless draw with Stoke
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, January 13 Arsenal 0 Manchester City 2 Manchester United 2 Liverpool 1 Saturday, January 12 Aston Villa 0 Southampton 1 Everton 0 Swansea City 0 Fulham 1 Wigan Athletic 1 Norwich City 0 Newcastle United 0 Queens Park Rangers 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Reading 3 West Bromwich Albion 2 Stoke City 0 Chelsea 4 Sunderland 3 West Ham United 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 22 18 1 3 56 29 55 2 Manchester City 22 14 6 2 43 19 48 3 Chelsea 21 12 5 4 43 19 41 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 22 12 4 6 39 27 40 ------------------------- 5 Everton 22 9 10 3 35 26 37 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 21 9 7 5 40 24 34 7 West Bromwich Albion 22 10 3 9 31 30 33 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 22 8 7 7 35 28 31 9 Swansea City 22 7 9 6 31 26 30 10 Stoke City 22 6 11 5 21 24 29 11 West Ham United 21 7 5 9 24 27 26 12 Norwich City 22 6 8 8 24 34 26 13 Fulham 22 6 7 9 33 38 25 14 Sunderland 22 6 7 9 24 29 25 15 Southampton 21 5 6 10 28 38 21 16 Newcastle United 22 5 6 11 27 39 21 17 Wigan Athletic 22 5 4 13 23 40 19 ------------------------- 18 Aston Villa 22 4 7 11 17 42 19 19 Reading 22 3 7 12 26 42 16 20 Queens Park Rangers 22 2 8 12 17 36 14 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
March 8 It was arguably the greatest comeback in Champions League history and one that very few people saw coming, as punters shied away from backing Barcelona to complete an extraordinary comeback against Paris St Germain on Wednesday.
March 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Borussia Dortmund 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 4,61,85, Christian Pulisic 59 Benfica 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 65,849 - - - Barcelona 6 Luis Suarez 3, Layvin Kurzawa 40og, Lionel Messi 50pen, Neymar 88,90+1pen, Sergi Roberto