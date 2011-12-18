UPDATE 1-SHOWCASE-Soccer-Ruthless Chelsea overpower Arsenal to stretch lead
* Chelsea away to Burnley next, Arsenal host Hull City (Adds details, quotes)
Dec 18 English Premier League results and standings on Sunday. Aston Villa 0 Liverpool 2 Manchester City 1 Arsenal 0 Queens Park Rangers 0 Manchester United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Sunderland 0
Played on Saturday Blackburn Rovers 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Everton 1 Norwich City 1 Fulham 2 Bolton Wanderers 0 Newcastle United 0 Swansea City 0 Wigan Athletic 1 Chelsea 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Stoke City 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 16 13 2 1 50 15 41 2 Manchester United 16 12 3 1 37 14 39 3 Tottenham Hotspur 15 11 1 3 31 18 34 ------------------------ 4 Chelsea 16 10 2 4 34 19 32 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 16 9 2 5 31 24 29 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 16 8 5 3 20 13 29 7 Newcastle United 16 7 6 3 21 19 27 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 16 7 3 6 18 25 24 9 Norwich City 16 5 5 6 25 29 20 10 Aston Villa 16 4 7 5 18 21 19 11 Fulham 16 4 6 6 18 18 18 12 Swansea City 16 4 6 6 16 20 18 13 West Bromwich Albion 16 5 3 8 16 24 18 14 Everton 15 5 2 8 16 19 17 15 Queens Park Rangers 16 4 4 8 15 28 16 16 Sunderland 16 3 5 8 18 19 14 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 4 2 10 17 30 14 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 16 3 4 9 15 30 13 19 Blackburn Rovers 16 2 4 10 23 36 10 20 Bolton Wanderers 16 3 0 13 20 38 9 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 4 A firm header from Marcos Alonso, a superb individual effort from Eden Hazard and a lob from Cesc Fabregas earned Premier League leaders Chelsea an emphatic 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 59 2 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 8 2 45 16 47 3 Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52 28 47 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 23 13 7 3 52 28 46 ------------------------- 5 Manchester City 23 14 4 5 47 28 46 ------------------------- 6 Manch