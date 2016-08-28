HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves
Jan 31 Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day on Tuesday:
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, August 28 Manchester City 3 West Ham United 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Middlesbrough 0 Saturday, August 27 Chelsea 3 Burnley 0 Crystal Palace 1 Bournemouth 1 Everton 1 Stoke City 0 Hull City 0 Manchester United 1 Leicester City 2 Swansea City 1 Southampton 1 Sunderland 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Liverpool 1 Watford 1 Arsenal 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 2 Chelsea 3 3 0 0 7 2 9 3 Manchester United 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 ------------------------- 4 Everton 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 ------------------------- 5 Hull City 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 ------------------------- 6 Middlesbrough 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 6 Tottenham Hotspur 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ------------------------- 8 Arsenal 3 1 1 1 6 5 4 9 Leicester City 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 10 West Bromwich Albion 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 11 Liverpool 3 1 1 1 5 6 4 12 West Ham United 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 13 Burnley 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 13 Swansea City 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 15 Southampton 3 0 2 1 2 4 2 16 Sunderland 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 17 Crystal Palace 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 ------------------------- 18 Watford 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 19 Bournemouth 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 20 Stoke City 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
LONDON, Jan 31 Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has joined Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from Watford on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Jan 31 Football's transfer system is back in focus over a clause in FIFA's regulations that the players' union said would not be accepted in any other profession and which a Belgian court suggested could contravene European labour law.