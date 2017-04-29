Soccer-Southampton sack manager Claude Puel - club statement
LONDON, June 14 Southampton have sacked manager Claude Puel, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.
April 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, April 29 Crystal Palace 0 Burnley 2 Southampton 0 Hull City 0 Stoke City 0 West Ham United 0 Sunderland 0 Bournemouth 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Leicester City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 33 25 3 5 69 29 78 2 Tottenham Hotspur 33 22 8 3 69 22 74 3 Liverpool 34 19 9 6 70 42 66 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 33 19 8 6 63 35 65 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 33 17 13 3 50 24 64 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 32 18 6 8 64 40 60 7 Everton 34 16 10 8 60 37 58 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 34 12 8 14 39 43 44 9 Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 41 10 Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 50 63 41 11 Leicester City 34 11 7 16 42 54 40 12 Stoke City 35 10 10 15 37 50 40 13 Watford 33 11 7 15 37 54 40 14 Burnley 35 11 6 18 35 49 39 15 West Ham United 35 10 9 16 44 59 39 16 Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 38 17 Hull City 35 9 7 19 36 67 34 ------------------------- 18 Swansea City 34 9 4 21 39 68 31 19 Middlesbrough 34 5 12 17 24 43 27 R20 Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 60 21 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League preliminary round 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 30 Manchester United v Swansea City (1100) Everton v Chelsea (1305) Middlesbrough v Manchester City (1305) Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1530) Monday, May 1 Watford v Liverpool (1900)
LONDON, June 14 Southampton have sacked manager Claude Puel, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 14 Manchester United have completed the signing of Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Portuguese champions Benfica on a four-year contract with the option of extending it by another year, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
* Rival Mediaset bid in excess of 230 million euros (Updates with Sky, Mediaset statements, further source on offer)