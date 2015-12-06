UPDATE 2-Soccer-Germany's Podolski crowns farewell with stunning winner over England
* England miss chances, hit post (Updates with quotes and details)
Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, December 6 Newcastle United 2 Liverpool 0 Saturday, December 5 Arsenal 3 Sunderland 1 Chelsea 0 AFC Bournemouth 1 Manchester United 0 West Ham United 0 Southampton 1 Aston Villa 1 Stoke City 2 Manchester City 0 Swansea City 0 Leicester City 3 Watford 2 Norwich City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 15 9 5 1 32 21 32 2 Arsenal 15 9 3 3 27 13 30 3 Manchester City 15 9 2 4 30 16 29 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 15 8 5 2 20 10 29 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 15 6 8 1 25 12 26 ------------------------- 6 West Ham United 15 6 5 4 25 21 23 7 Liverpool 15 6 5 4 18 17 23 ------------------------- 8 Crystal Palace 14 7 1 6 19 14 22 9 Watford 15 6 4 5 17 16 22 10 Stoke City 15 6 4 5 13 14 22 11 Everton 14 5 6 3 27 19 21 12 Southampton 15 5 6 4 21 18 21 13 West Bromwich Albion 15 5 4 6 14 19 19 14 Chelsea 15 4 3 8 17 24 15 15 Swansea City 15 3 5 7 14 22 14 16 Norwich City 15 3 4 8 17 27 13 17 AFC Bournemouth 15 3 4 8 18 30 13 ------------------------- 18 Newcastle United 15 3 4 8 16 30 13 19 Sunderland 15 3 3 9 17 29 12 20 Aston Villa 15 1 3 11 13 28 6 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 7 Everton v Crystal Palace (2000)
* England miss chances, hit post (Updates with quotes and details)
DORTMUND, March 22 Germany forward Lukas Podolski capped his international swan song on Wednesday with a sensational goal to give the world champions a 1-0 victory over England in a friendly on Wednesday.