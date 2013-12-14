Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, December 14 Cardiff City 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Chelsea 2 Crystal Palace 1 Everton 4 Fulham 1 Hull City 0 Stoke City 0 Manchester City 6 Arsenal 3 Newcastle United 1 Southampton 1 West Ham United 0 Sunderland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 16 11 2 3 33 17 35 2 Chelsea 16 10 3 3 32 18 33 3 Manchester City 16 10 2 4 47 18 32 ------------------------- 4 Everton 16 8 7 1 27 15 31 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 15 9 3 3 34 18 30 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 16 8 3 5 21 22 27 7 Tottenham Hotspur 15 8 3 4 15 16 27 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 16 6 6 4 20 15 24 9 Manchester United 15 6 4 5 22 19 22 10 Swansea City 15 5 4 6 21 20 19 11 Aston Villa 15 5 4 6 16 18 19 12 Hull City 16 5 4 7 13 19 19 13 Stoke City 16 4 6 6 15 20 18 14 Cardiff City 16 4 5 7 12 22 17 15 Norwich City 15 5 2 8 14 28 17 16 West Bromwich Albion 16 3 6 7 17 22 15 17 West Ham United 16 3 5 8 13 19 14 ------------------------- 18 Crystal Palace 16 4 1 11 11 24 13 19 Fulham 16 4 1 11 15 30 13 20 Sunderland 16 2 3 11 12 30 9 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 15 Aston Villa v Manchester United (1330) Norwich City v Swansea City (1330) Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (1600)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.