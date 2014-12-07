Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 7
Aston Villa 2 Leicester City 1
West Ham United 3 Swansea City 1
Saturday, December 6
Hull City 0 West Bromwich Albion 0
Liverpool 0 Sunderland 0
Manchester City 1 Everton 0
Newcastle United 2 Chelsea 1
Queens Park Rangers 2 Burnley 0
Stoke City 3 Arsenal 2
Tottenham Hotspur 0 Crystal Palace 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 15 11 3 1 34 13 36
2 Manchester City 15 10 3 2 32 14 33
3 West Ham United 15 8 3 4 26 18 27
-------------------------
4 Southampton 14 8 2 4 24 10 26
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 14 7 4 3 24 16 25
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 15 6 5 4 24 18 23
7 Newcastle United 15 6 5 4 17 18 23
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 15 6 4 5 20 17 22
9 Liverpool 15 6 3 6 19 19 21
10 Tottenham Hotspur 15 6 3 6 18 21 21
11 Aston Villa 15 5 4 6 10 19 19
12 Everton 15 4 6 5 24 23 18
13 Stoke City 15 5 3 7 17 20 18
14 Sunderland 15 2 9 4 13 23 15
15 Crystal Palace 15 3 5 7 18 23 14
16 West Bromwich Albion 15 3 5 7 14 20 14
17 Queens Park Rangers 15 4 2 9 16 27 14
-------------------------
18 Hull City 15 2 7 6 15 21 13
19 Burnley 15 2 6 7 10 24 12
20 Leicester City 15 2 4 9 15 26 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 8
Southampton v Manchester United (2000)