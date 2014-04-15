UPDATE 1-Soccer-Defoe back for England at age of 34
* No place for Rooney, Kane injured (Adds Southgate quotes)
April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 15 Arsenal 3 West Ham United 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 34 24 5 5 93 42 77 2 Chelsea 34 23 6 5 66 24 75 3 Manchester City 32 22 4 6 86 32 70 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 34 20 7 7 59 41 67 ------------------------- 5 Everton 33 19 9 5 53 31 66 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 34 18 6 10 48 48 60 7 Manchester United 33 17 6 10 56 38 57 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 34 13 9 12 50 45 48 9 Newcastle United 34 14 4 16 38 52 46 10 Stoke City 34 11 10 13 38 48 43 11 West Ham United 34 10 7 17 38 47 37 12 Crystal Palace 33 11 4 18 24 39 37 13 Hull City 33 10 6 17 34 40 36 14 Aston Villa 33 9 7 17 35 49 34 15 Swansea City 34 8 9 17 45 50 33 16 West Bromwich Albion 33 6 15 12 40 51 33 17 Norwich City 34 8 8 18 26 53 32 ------------------------- 18 Fulham 34 9 3 22 34 74 30 19 Cardiff City 34 7 8 19 30 64 29 20 Sunderland 32 6 7 19 29 54 25 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 16 Everton v Crystal Palace (1845) Manchester City v Sunderland (1845)
March 16 Ross Barkley is likely to be sold in the next transfer window if the Everton midfielder fails to extend his contract with the Merseyside club, manager Ronald Koeman warned on Thursday.
LONDON, March 16 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe was recalled to the England squad at the age of 34 on Thursday ahead of next week's friendly in Germany and a World Cup qualifier at home to Lithuania.