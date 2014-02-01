Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, February 1 Cardiff City 2 Norwich City 1 Everton 2 Aston Villa 1 Fulham 0 Southampton 3 Hull City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Newcastle United 0 Sunderland 3 Stoke City 2 Manchester United 1 West Ham United 2 Swansea City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 23 17 2 4 68 26 53 2 Arsenal 23 16 4 3 45 21 52 3 Chelsea 23 15 5 3 43 20 50 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 23 14 4 5 57 28 46 ------------------------- 5 Everton 24 12 9 3 37 25 45 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 24 13 5 6 31 32 44 7 Manchester United 24 12 4 8 39 29 40 ------------------------- 8 Newcastle United 24 11 4 9 32 31 37 9 Southampton 24 9 8 7 34 27 35 10 Aston Villa 24 7 6 11 27 34 27 11 Stoke City 24 6 7 11 24 38 25 12 Swansea City 24 6 6 12 29 35 24 13 Hull City 24 6 6 12 23 30 24 14 Sunderland 24 6 6 12 25 36 24 15 Norwich City 24 6 6 12 19 37 24 16 Crystal Palace 23 7 2 14 15 31 23 17 West Bromwich Albion 23 4 10 9 27 33 22 ------------------------- 18 West Ham United 24 5 7 12 24 33 22 19 Cardiff City 24 5 6 13 19 41 21 20 Fulham 24 6 1 17 22 53 19 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 2 West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1330) Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600) Monday, February 3 Manchester City v Chelsea (2000)