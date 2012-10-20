Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, October 20 Fulham 1 Aston Villa 0 Liverpool 1 Reading 0 Manchester United 4 Stoke City 2 Norwich City 1 Arsenal 0 Swansea City 2 Wigan Athletic 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Chelsea 4 West Bromwich Albion 1 Manchester City 2 West Ham United 4 Southampton 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 8 7 1 0 19 6 22 2 Manchester United 8 6 0 2 21 11 18 3 Manchester City 8 5 3 0 17 9 18 ------------------------- 4 Everton 7 4 2 1 14 8 14 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 8 4 2 2 15 12 14 ------------------------- 6 West Bromwich Albion 8 4 2 2 12 9 14 6 West Ham United 8 4 2 2 12 9 14 ------------------------- 8 Fulham 8 4 1 3 16 11 13 9 Arsenal 8 3 3 2 13 6 12 10 Swansea City 8 3 2 3 14 12 11 11 Liverpool 8 2 3 3 10 12 9 12 Newcastle United 7 2 3 2 8 11 9 13 Stoke City 8 1 5 2 8 9 8 14 Sunderland 6 1 4 1 5 7 7 15 Norwich City 8 1 3 4 6 17 6 16 Wigan Athletic 8 1 2 5 8 15 5 17 Aston Villa 8 1 2 5 6 13 5 ------------------------- 18 Southampton 8 1 1 6 13 24 4 19 Reading 7 0 3 4 8 14 3 20 Queens Park Rangers 7 0 2 5 6 16 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 21 Sunderland v Newcastle United (1230) Queens Park Rangers v Everton (1500)
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur