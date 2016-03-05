March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 5
Chelsea 1 Stoke City 1
Everton 2 West Ham United 3
Manchester City 4 Aston Villa 0
Newcastle United 1 AFC Bournemouth 3
Southampton 1 Sunderland 1
Swansea City 1 Norwich City 0
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Arsenal 2
Watford 0 Leicester City 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 29 17 9 3 52 31 60
2 Tottenham Hotspur 29 15 10 4 51 24 55
3 Arsenal 29 15 7 7 46 30 52
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 28 15 5 8 52 31 50
-------------------------
5 West Ham United 29 13 10 6 45 33 49
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 28 13 8 7 37 26 47
7 Stoke City 29 12 7 10 31 34 43
-------------------------
8 Southampton 29 11 8 10 36 29 41
9 Liverpool 27 11 8 8 41 36 41
10 Chelsea 29 10 10 9 43 39 40
11 Everton 28 9 11 8 51 39 38
12 Watford 29 10 7 12 29 30 37
13 West Bromwich Albion 28 9 9 10 29 36 36
14 AFC Bournemouth 29 9 8 12 35 45 35
15 Crystal Palace 28 9 6 13 31 37 33
16 Swansea City 29 8 9 12 28 37 33
17 Sunderland 29 6 7 16 35 54 25
-------------------------
18 Norwich City 29 6 6 17 31 54 24
19 Newcastle United 28 6 6 16 28 53 24
20 Aston Villa 29 3 7 19 22 55 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 6
Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1330)
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1600)