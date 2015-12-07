Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, December 7
Everton 1 Crystal Palace 1
Sunday, December 6
Newcastle United 2 Liverpool 0
Saturday, December 5
Arsenal 3 Sunderland 1
Chelsea 0 AFC Bournemouth 1
Manchester United 0 West Ham United 0
Southampton 1 Aston Villa 1
Stoke City 2 Manchester City 0
Swansea City 0 Leicester City 3
Watford 2 Norwich City 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 15 9 5 1 32 21 32
2 Arsenal 15 9 3 3 27 13 30
3 Manchester City 15 9 2 4 30 16 29
4 Manchester United 15 8 5 2 20 10 29
5 Tottenham Hotspur 15 6 8 1 25 12 26
6 Crystal Palace 15 7 2 6 20 15 23
7 West Ham United 15 6 5 4 25 21 23
8 Liverpool 15 6 5 4 18 17 23
9 Everton 15 5 7 3 28 20 22
10 Watford 15 6 4 5 17 16 22
11 Stoke City 15 6 4 5 13 14 22
12 Southampton 15 5 6 4 21 18 21
13 West Bromwich Albion 15 5 4 6 14 19 19
14 Chelsea 15 4 3 8 17 24 15
15 Swansea City 15 3 5 7 14 22 14
16 Norwich City 15 3 4 8 17 27 13
17 AFC Bournemouth 15 3 4 8 18 30 13
18 Newcastle United 15 3 4 8 16 30 13
19 Sunderland 15 3 3 9 17 29 12
20 Aston Villa 15 1 3 11 13 28 6
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation