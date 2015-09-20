Soccer-Cresswell backs Bilic to revive West Ham's fortunes
March 28 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic retains the full support of his players despite their worrying dip in form in recent weeks, defender Aaron Cresswell has said.
Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, September 20 Liverpool 1 Norwich City 1 Southampton 2 Manchester United 3 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Crystal Palace 0 Saturday, September 19 AFC Bournemouth 2 Sunderland 0 Aston Villa 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Chelsea 2 Arsenal 0 Manchester City 1 West Ham United 2 Newcastle United 1 Watford 2 Stoke City 2 Leicester City 2 Swansea City 0 Everton 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 6 5 0 1 12 2 15 2 Manchester United 6 4 1 1 9 5 13 3 West Ham United 6 4 0 2 13 7 12 ------------------------- 4 Leicester City 6 3 3 0 13 9 12 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 6 3 1 2 5 5 10 ------------------------- 6 Everton 6 2 3 1 8 5 9 ------------------------- 7 Swansea City 6 2 3 1 7 5 9 ------------------------- 8 Crystal Palace 6 3 0 3 8 7 9 9 Tottenham Hotspur 6 2 3 1 5 4 9 10 Watford 6 2 3 1 5 5 9 11 Norwich City 6 2 2 2 9 10 8 12 West Bromwich Albion 6 2 2 2 4 6 8 13 Liverpool 6 2 2 2 4 7 8 14 AFC Bournemouth 6 2 1 3 8 9 7 15 Chelsea 6 2 1 3 9 12 7 16 Southampton 6 1 3 2 7 8 6 17 Aston Villa 6 1 1 4 6 9 4 ------------------------- 18 Stoke City 6 0 3 3 5 9 3 19 Newcastle United 6 0 2 4 3 9 2 20 Sunderland 6 0 2 4 6 13 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
March 28 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic retains the full support of his players despite their worrying dip in form in recent weeks, defender Aaron Cresswell has said.
March 28 Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson does not get the credit he deserves and would be recognised as one of the Premier League's best players if the club were higher up the table, manager Paul Clement has said.