Soccer-Everyone at Liverpool playing for his future, says Klopp
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 7 Chelsea 2 Sunderland 1 Liverpool 0 West Ham United 0 Newcastle United 1 Fulham 0 Queens Park Rangers 1 Wigan Athletic 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Everton 2 Saturday, April 6 Norwich City 2 Swansea City 2 Reading 0 Southampton 2 Stoke City 1 Aston Villa 3 West Bromwich Albion 1 Arsenal 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 30 25 2 3 70 31 77 2 Manchester City 30 18 8 4 55 26 62 3 Chelsea 31 17 7 7 61 33 58 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 32 17 7 8 55 40 58 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 31 16 8 7 61 34 56 ------------------------- 6 Everton 31 13 13 5 49 37 52 7 Liverpool 32 13 10 9 59 40 49 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 32 13 5 14 42 43 44 9 Swansea City 32 10 11 11 43 42 41 10 Fulham 31 10 9 12 43 47 39 11 Southampton 32 9 10 13 46 53 37 12 West Ham United 31 10 7 14 35 44 37 13 Newcastle United 32 10 6 16 42 56 36 14 Norwich City 32 7 14 11 30 49 35 15 Stoke City 32 7 13 12 28 39 34 16 Aston Villa 32 8 9 15 35 59 33 17 Sunderland 32 7 10 15 34 45 31 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 31 8 7 16 37 57 31 19 Queens Park Rangers 32 4 12 16 29 52 24 20 Reading 32 5 8 19 36 63 23 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 8 Manchester United v Manchester City (1900)
Feb 28 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane believes he is one of the best strikers in the world after his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 win over Stoke City took him past 20 goals in all competitions for a third successive season.
Feb 28 Chelsea wing back Victor Moses will temporarily cast aside the fond memories of his time at West Ham United when the London rivals meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.