Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 25
Chelsea 0 Manchester City 0
Southampton 2 Newcastle United 0
Swansea City 0 Liverpool 0
Tottenham Hotspur 3 West Ham United 1
Saturday, November 24
Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 0
Everton 1 Norwich City 1
Manchester United 3 Queens Park Rangers 1
Stoke City 1 Fulham 0
Sunderland 2 West Bromwich Albion 4
Wigan Athletic 3 Reading 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 13 10 0 3 32 18 30
2 Manchester City 13 8 5 0 25 10 29
3 West Bromwich Albion 13 8 2 3 23 15 26
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 13 7 4 2 24 13 25
-------------------------
5 Everton 13 5 6 2 23 17 21
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 13 5 5 3 23 13 20
7 Tottenham Hotspur 13 6 2 5 23 22 20
-------------------------
8 West Ham United 13 5 4 4 16 15 19
9 Swansea City 13 4 5 4 18 16 17
10 Fulham 13 4 4 5 25 23 16
11 Liverpool 13 3 7 3 17 16 16
12 Stoke City 13 3 7 3 11 11 16
13 Norwich City 13 3 6 4 10 19 15
14 Newcastle United 13 3 5 5 13 19 14
15 Wigan Athletic 13 4 2 7 15 23 14
16 Sunderland 12 2 6 4 12 16 12
17 Southampton 13 3 2 8 20 30 11
-------------------------
18 Aston Villa 13 2 4 7 10 22 10
19 Reading 12 1 6 5 16 22 9
20 Queens Park Rangers 13 0 4 9 10 26 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation