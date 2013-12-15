Dec 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 15
Aston Villa 0 Manchester United 3
Norwich City 1 Swansea City 1
Tottenham Hotspur 0 Liverpool 5
Saturday, December 14
Cardiff City 1 West Bromwich Albion 0
Chelsea 2 Crystal Palace 1
Everton 4 Fulham 1
Hull City 0 Stoke City 0
Manchester City 6 Arsenal 3
Newcastle United 1 Southampton 1
West Ham United 0 Sunderland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 16 11 2 3 33 17 35
2 Liverpool 16 10 3 3 39 18 33
3 Chelsea 16 10 3 3 32 18 33
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 16 10 2 4 47 18 32
-------------------------
5 Everton 16 8 7 1 27 15 31
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 16 8 3 5 21 22 27
7 Tottenham Hotspur 16 8 3 5 15 21 27
-------------------------
8 Manchester United 16 7 4 5 25 19 25
9 Southampton 16 6 6 4 20 15 24
10 Swansea City 16 5 5 6 22 21 20
11 Aston Villa 16 5 4 7 16 21 19
12 Hull City 16 5 4 7 13 19 19
13 Stoke City 16 4 6 6 15 20 18
14 Norwich City 16 5 3 8 15 29 18
15 Cardiff City 16 4 5 7 12 22 17
16 West Bromwich Albion 16 3 6 7 17 22 15
17 West Ham United 16 3 5 8 13 19 14
-------------------------
18 Crystal Palace 16 4 1 11 11 24 13
19 Fulham 16 4 1 11 15 30 13
20 Sunderland 16 2 3 11 12 30 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation