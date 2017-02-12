Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, February 12 Burnley 1 Chelsea 1 Swansea City 2 Leicester City 0 Saturday, February 11 Arsenal 2 Hull City 0 Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Manchester United 2 Watford 0 Middlesbrough 0 Everton 0 Stoke City 1 Crystal Palace 0 Sunderland 0 Southampton 4 West Ham United 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 25 19 3 3 52 18 60 2 Tottenham Hotspur 25 14 8 3 46 18 50 3 Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54 28 50 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 25 14 7 4 54 30 49 ------------------------- 5 Manchester City 24 15 4 5 49 29 49 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 25 13 9 3 38 21 48 7 Everton 25 11 8 6 40 27 41 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 25 10 7 8 34 31 37 9 Stoke City 25 8 8 9 30 36 32 10 West Ham United 25 9 5 11 34 43 32 11 Southampton 25 8 6 11 28 31 30 12 Burnley 25 9 3 13 27 36 30 13 Watford 25 8 6 11 29 42 30 14 Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35 47 26 15 Swansea City 25 7 3 15 31 54 24 16 Middlesbrough 25 4 10 11 19 27 22 17 Leicester City 25 5 6 14 24 43 21 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 25 5 5 15 22 49 20 19 Crystal Palace 25 5 4 16 32 46 19 20 Sunderland 25 5 4 16 24 46 19 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 13 Bournemouth v Manchester City (2000)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.