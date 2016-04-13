April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 13
Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 33 21 9 3 57 31 72
2 Tottenham Hotspur 33 18 11 4 60 25 65
3 Arsenal 32 17 8 7 55 33 59
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 32 17 6 9 58 33 57
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 32 15 8 9 39 30 53
-------------------------
6 West Ham United 32 13 13 6 52 40 52
7 Southampton 33 14 8 11 44 34 50
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 31 13 9 9 50 42 48
9 Stoke City 33 13 8 12 37 43 47
10 Chelsea 32 11 11 10 49 42 44
11 AFC Bournemouth 33 11 8 14 40 55 41
12 Everton 32 9 13 10 52 43 40
13 Swansea City 33 10 10 13 34 42 40
14 West Bromwich Albion 32 10 10 12 31 39 40
15 Watford 32 10 8 14 31 37 38
16 Crystal Palace 33 10 8 15 35 42 38
17 Norwich City 33 8 7 18 35 57 31
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 32 6 9 17 36 57 27
19 Newcastle United 32 6 7 19 32 61 25
20 Aston Villa 33 3 7 23 23 64 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 16
Norwich City v Sunderland (1145)
Everton v Southampton (1400)
Manchester United v Aston Villa (1400)
Newcastle United v Swansea City (1400)
West Bromwich Albion v Watford (1400)
Chelsea v Manchester City (1630)
Sunday, April 17
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool (1230)
Leicester City v West Ham United (1230)
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1500)
Monday, April 18
Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur (1900)