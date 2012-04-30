April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
English Premier League on Monday
Manchester City 1 Manchester United 0
Sunday, April 29
Chelsea 6 Queens Park Rangers 1
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Blackburn Rovers 0
Saturday, April 28
Everton 4 Fulham 0
Norwich City 0 Liverpool 3
Stoke City 1 Arsenal 1
Sunderland 2 Bolton Wanderers 2
Swansea City 4 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4
West Bromwich Albion 0 Aston Villa 0
Wigan Athletic 4 Newcastle United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 36 26 5 5 88 27 83
2 Manchester United 36 26 5 5 86 33 83
3 Arsenal 36 20 6 10 68 44 66
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 35 18 8 9 59 39 62
-------------------------
5 Newcastle United 35 18 8 9 53 46 62
6 Chelsea 35 17 10 8 62 39 61
-------------------------
7 Everton 35 14 9 12 46 38 51
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 35 13 10 12 43 37 49
9 Fulham 35 12 10 13 45 48 46
10 West Bromwich Albion 36 13 7 16 41 47 46
11 Sunderland 36 11 12 13 44 43 45
12 Swansea City 36 11 11 14 43 49 44
13 Norwich City 36 11 10 15 47 63 43
14 Stoke City 35 11 10 14 33 49 43
15 Aston Villa 36 7 16 13 36 50 37
16 Wigan Athletic 36 9 10 17 38 60 37
17 Queens Park Rangers 36 9 7 20 40 63 34
-------------------------
18 Bolton Wanderers 35 10 4 21 41 69 34
19 Blackburn Rovers 36 8 7 21 47 75 31
R20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 5 9 22 38 79 24
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
18-20: Relegation