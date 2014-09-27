Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 27
Arsenal 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Chelsea 3 Aston Villa 0
Crystal Palace 2 Leicester City 0
Hull City 2 Manchester City 4
Liverpool 1 Everton 1
Manchester United 2 West Ham United 1
Southampton 2 Queens Park Rangers 1
Sunderland 0 Swansea City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 6 5 1 0 19 7 16
2 Southampton 6 4 1 1 11 4 13
3 Manchester City 6 3 2 1 12 7 11
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 6 2 4 0 11 7 10
-------------------------
5 Swansea City 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
-------------------------
6 Aston Villa 6 3 1 2 4 7 10
7 Manchester United 6 2 2 2 11 9 8
-------------------------
8 Tottenham Hotspur 6 2 2 2 8 7 8
9 Crystal Palace 6 2 2 2 10 10 8
10 Leicester City 6 2 2 2 9 10 8
11 West Ham United 6 2 1 3 10 10 7
12 Liverpool 6 2 1 3 8 9 7
13 Everton 6 1 3 2 12 14 6
14 Hull City 6 1 3 2 9 11 6
15 Sunderland 6 0 5 1 5 6 5
16 Stoke City 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
17 West Bromwich Albion 5 1 2 2 3 7 5
-------------------------
18 Queens Park Rangers 6 1 1 4 4 13 4
19 Burnley 5 0 3 2 1 4 3
20 Newcastle United 5 0 3 2 5 11 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 28
West Bromwich Albion v Burnley (1500)
Monday, September 29
Stoke City v Newcastle United (1900)