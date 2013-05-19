May 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 19
Chelsea 2 Everton 1
Liverpool 1 Queens Park Rangers 0
Manchester City 2 Norwich City 3
Newcastle United 0 Arsenal 1
Southampton 1 Stoke City 1
Swansea City 0 Fulham 3
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Sunderland 0
West Bromwich Albion 5 Manchester United 5
West Ham United 4 Reading 2
Wigan Athletic 2 Aston Villa 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Manchester United 38 28 5 5 86 43 89
2 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 66 34 78
3 Chelsea 38 22 9 7 75 39 75
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 38 21 10 7 72 37 73
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 38 21 9 8 66 46 72
-------------------------
6 Everton 38 16 15 7 55 40 63
7 Liverpool 38 16 13 9 71 43 61
8 West Bromwich Albion 38 14 7 17 53 57 49
9 Swansea City 38 11 13 14 47 51 46
10 West Ham United 38 12 10 16 45 53 46
11 Norwich City 38 10 14 14 41 58 44
12 Fulham 38 11 10 17 50 60 43
13 Stoke City 38 9 15 14 34 45 42
14 Southampton 38 9 14 15 49 60 41
15 Aston Villa 38 10 11 17 47 69 41
16 Newcastle United 38 11 8 19 45 68 41
17 Sunderland 38 9 12 17 41 54 39
-------------------------
R18 Wigan Athletic 38 9 9 20 47 73 36
R19 Reading 38 6 10 22 43 73 28
R20 Queens Park Rangers 38 4 13 21 30 60 25
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
18-20: Relegation