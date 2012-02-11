Soccer-Wenger urges misfiring Ozil to become more ruthless
Feb 13 Mesut Ozil is in the midst of a confidence crisis, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also urged the misfiring German midfielder to be more ruthless in front of goal.
Feb 11 Results and standings from the English Premier League on Saturday Blackburn Rovers 3 Queens Park Rangers 2 Bolton Wanderers 1 Wigan Athletic 2 Everton 2 Chelsea 0 Fulham 2 Stoke City 1 Manchester United 2 Liverpool 1 Sunderland 1 Arsenal 2 Swansea City 2 Norwich City 3 Tottenham Hotspur 5 Newcastle United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 25 18 4 3 61 25 58 2 Manchester City 24 18 3 3 63 19 57 3 Tottenham Hotspur 25 16 5 4 49 25 53 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 25 13 4 8 48 35 43 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 25 12 7 6 44 31 43 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 25 12 6 7 36 36 42 7 Liverpool 25 10 9 6 29 23 39 ------------------------- 8 Norwich City 25 9 8 8 37 41 35 9 Sunderland 25 9 6 10 34 26 33 10 Everton 25 9 6 10 26 27 33 11 Swansea City 25 7 9 9 28 32 30 12 Fulham 25 7 9 9 31 36 30 13 Stoke City 25 8 6 11 24 38 30 14 Aston Villa 24 6 10 8 29 33 28 15 West Bromwich Albion 24 7 5 12 24 34 26 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 24 5 6 13 27 44 21 16 Queens Park Rangers 25 5 6 14 27 44 21 ------------------------- 18 Blackburn Rovers 25 5 6 14 37 56 21 19 Bolton Wanderers 25 6 2 17 29 51 20 20 Wigan Athletic 25 4 7 14 23 50 19 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion (1330) Aston Villa v Manchester City (1600)
Feb 13 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has done little to quell the uncertainty surrounding Sergio Aguero's future at the club, saying that he was unsure where the mercurial Argentine striker would be plying his trade next season.
Feb 13 Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini has only been at the club for two weeks but the Italian has already developed an understanding with his new team mates and says the chemistry was clear for all to see in Saturday's 4-0 win over Sunderland.