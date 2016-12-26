Soccer-Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, December 26 Arsenal 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0 Chelsea 3 Bournemouth 0 Hull City 0 Manchester City 3 Leicester City 0 Everton 2 Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1 Swansea City 1 West Ham United 4 Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 18 15 1 2 38 11 46 2 Manchester City 18 12 3 3 39 20 39 3 Liverpool 17 11 4 2 41 20 37 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 37 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 9 6 2 29 12 33 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 18 9 6 3 27 18 33 7 Everton 18 7 5 6 23 21 26 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 17 6 6 5 17 16 24 9 West Bromwich Albion 18 6 5 7 23 22 23 10 Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 22 11 West Ham United 18 6 4 8 23 32 22 12 Stoke City 17 5 6 6 19 24 21 13 Bournemouth 18 6 3 9 23 31 21 14 Burnley 18 6 2 10 17 28 20 15 Middlesbrough 18 4 6 8 16 20 18 16 Leicester City 18 4 5 9 23 31 17 17 Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 16 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 18 4 2 12 16 31 14 19 Swansea City 18 3 3 12 21 41 12 20 Hull City 18 3 3 12 14 39 12 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, December 27 Liverpool v Stoke City (1715) Wednesday, December 28 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2021, the Premier League team have said.
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round replay matches on Tuesday 4th Round, replay Tuesday, January 24 Queen's Park (III) - Ayr United (II) 6-7 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 4th Round, replay Wednesday, January 25 Hearts v Raith Rovers (II) (1945)