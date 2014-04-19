April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 19
Aston Villa 0 Southampton 0
Cardiff City 1 Stoke City 1
Chelsea 1 Sunderland 2
Newcastle United 1 Swansea City 2
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Fulham 1
West Ham United 0 Crystal Palace 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Liverpool 34 24 5 5 93 42 77
2 Chelsea 35 23 6 6 67 26 75
3 Manchester City 33 22 5 6 88 34 71
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 34 20 7 7 59 41 67
-------------------------
5 Everton 34 19 9 6 55 34 66
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 35 19 6 10 51 49 63
7 Manchester United 33 17 6 10 56 38 57
-------------------------
8 Southampton 35 13 10 12 50 45 49
9 Newcastle United 35 14 4 17 39 54 46
10 Stoke City 35 11 11 13 39 49 44
11 Crystal Palace 35 13 4 18 28 41 43
12 West Ham United 35 10 7 18 38 48 37
13 Swansea City 35 9 9 17 47 51 36
14 Hull City 33 10 6 17 34 40 36
15 Aston Villa 34 9 8 17 35 49 35
16 West Bromwich Albion 33 6 15 12 40 51 33
17 Norwich City 34 8 8 18 26 53 32
-------------------------
18 Cardiff City 35 7 9 19 31 65 30
19 Fulham 35 9 3 23 35 77 30
20 Sunderland 34 7 8 19 33 57 29
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 20
Norwich City v Liverpool (1100)
Hull City v Arsenal (1305)
Everton v Manchester United (1510)
Monday, April 21
Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion (1900)