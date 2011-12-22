Dec 22 English Premier League results and
standings on Thursday.
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Chelsea 1
Played on Wednesday
Aston Villa 1 Arsenal 2
Everton 1 Swansea City 0
Fulham 0 Manchester United 5
Manchester City 3 Stoke City 0
Newcastle United 2 West Bromwich Albion 3
Queens Park Rangers 2 Sunderland 3
Wigan Athletic 0 Liverpool 0
Played on Tuesday
Blackburn Rovers 1 Bolton Wanderers 2
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Norwich City 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 17 14 2 1 53 15 44
2 Manchester United 17 13 3 1 42 14 42
3 Tottenham Hotspur 16 11 2 3 32 19 35
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 17 10 3 4 35 20 33
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 17 10 2 5 33 25 32
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 17 8 6 3 20 13 30
7 Newcastle United 17 7 6 4 23 22 27
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 17 7 3 7 18 28 24
9 Norwich City 17 5 6 6 27 31 21
10 West Bromwich Albion 17 6 3 8 19 26 21
11 Everton 16 6 2 8 17 19 20
12 Aston Villa 17 4 7 6 19 23 19
13 Fulham 17 4 6 7 18 23 18
14 Swansea City 17 4 6 7 16 21 18
15 Sunderland 17 4 5 8 21 21 17
16 Queens Park Rangers 17 4 4 9 17 31 16
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 4 3 10 19 32 15
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 17 3 5 9 15 30 14
19 Bolton Wanderers 17 4 0 13 22 39 12
20 Blackburn Rovers 17 2 4 11 24 38 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Chelsea v Fulham (1300)
Bolton Wanderers v Newcastle United (1500)
Liverpool v Blackburn Rovers (1500)
Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (1500)
Sunderland v Everton (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (1500)
Stoke City v Aston Villa (1945)
