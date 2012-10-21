Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 21
Queens Park Rangers 1 Everton 1
Sunderland 1 Newcastle United 1
Saturday, October 20
Fulham 1 Aston Villa 0
Liverpool 1 Reading 0
Manchester United 4 Stoke City 2
Norwich City 1 Arsenal 0
Swansea City 2 Wigan Athletic 1
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Chelsea 4
West Bromwich Albion 1 Manchester City 2
West Ham United 4 Southampton 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 8 7 1 0 19 6 22
2 Manchester United 8 6 0 2 21 11 18
3 Manchester City 8 5 3 0 17 9 18
-------------------------
4 Everton 8 4 3 1 15 9 15
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 8 4 2 2 15 12 14
-------------------------
6 West Bromwich Albion 8 4 2 2 12 9 14
6 West Ham United 8 4 2 2 12 9 14
-------------------------
8 Fulham 8 4 1 3 16 11 13
9 Arsenal 8 3 3 2 13 6 12
10 Swansea City 8 3 2 3 14 12 11
11 Newcastle United 8 2 4 2 9 12 10
12 Liverpool 8 2 3 3 10 12 9
13 Stoke City 8 1 5 2 8 9 8
14 Sunderland 7 1 5 1 6 8 8
15 Norwich City 8 1 3 4 6 17 6
16 Wigan Athletic 8 1 2 5 8 15 5
17 Aston Villa 8 1 2 5 6 13 5
-------------------------
18 Southampton 8 1 1 6 13 24 4
19 Reading 7 0 3 4 8 14 3
20 Queens Park Rangers 8 0 3 5 7 17 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation