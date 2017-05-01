Soccer-Leicester City sign Hull defender Maguire
June 15 Leicester City signed Hull City centre back Harry Maguire on a five-year contract on Thursday.
May 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 1 Watford 0 Liverpool 1 Sunday, April 30 Everton 0 Chelsea 3 Manchester United 1 Swansea City 1 Middlesbrough 2 Manchester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Arsenal 0 Saturday, April 29 Crystal Palace 0 Burnley 2 Southampton 0 Hull City 0 Stoke City 0 West Ham United 0 Sunderland 0 Bournemouth 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Leicester City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 81 2 Tottenham Hotspur 34 23 8 3 71 22 77 3 Liverpool 35 20 9 6 71 42 69 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 34 19 9 6 65 37 66 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 34 17 14 3 51 25 65 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 60 7 Everton 35 16 10 9 60 40 58 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 34 12 8 14 39 43 44 9 Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 41 10 Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 50 63 41 11 Leicester City 34 11 7 16 42 54 40 12 Stoke City 35 10 10 15 37 50 40 13 Watford 34 11 7 16 37 55 40 14 Burnley 35 11 6 18 35 49 39 15 West Ham United 35 10 9 16 44 59 39 16 Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 38 17 Hull City 35 9 7 19 36 67 34 ------------------------- 18 Swansea City 35 9 5 21 40 69 32 19 Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 28 R20 Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 60 21 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League preliminary round 18-20: Relegation
PARIS, June 15 Claudio Ranieri, the veteran Italian coach who led Leicester City to their English Premier League title last season against all the odds, has taken over at Nantes, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.
June 15 Everton have signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on a five-year deal from Sunderland, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday.