Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 28
Burnley 0 Swansea City 1
Manchester United 2 Sunderland 0
Newcastle United 1 Aston Villa 0
Stoke City 1 Hull City 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Southampton 0
West Ham United 1 Crystal Palace 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 26 18 6 2 56 22 60
2 Manchester City 26 16 7 3 56 25 55
3 Manchester United 27 14 8 5 46 26 50
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 26 14 6 6 49 29 48
-------------------------
5 Southampton 27 14 4 9 38 20 46
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 26 13 6 7 38 29 45
7 Tottenham Hotspur 26 13 5 8 41 36 44
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 27 11 7 9 31 34 40
9 West Ham United 27 10 9 8 39 33 39
10 Stoke City 27 11 6 10 31 34 39
11 Newcastle United 27 9 8 10 32 42 35
12 Crystal Palace 27 7 9 11 31 38 30
13 West Bromwich Albion 27 7 9 11 25 34 30
14 Everton 26 6 10 10 33 37 28
15 Hull City 27 6 8 13 25 36 26
16 Sunderland 27 4 13 10 22 38 25
17 Queens Park Rangers 26 6 4 16 27 45 22
-------------------------
18 Burnley 27 4 10 13 25 45 22
19 Aston Villa 27 5 7 15 13 37 22
20 Leicester City 26 4 6 16 24 42 18
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 1
Liverpool v Manchester City (1200)
Arsenal v Everton (1405)