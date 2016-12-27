Dec 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, December 27
Liverpool 4 Stoke City 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 18 15 1 2 38 11 46
2 Liverpool 18 12 4 2 45 21 40
3 Manchester City 18 12 3 3 39 20 39
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 37
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 9 6 2 29 12 33
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 18 9 6 3 27 18 33
7 Everton 18 7 5 6 23 21 26
-------------------------
8 Southampton 17 6 6 5 17 16 24
9 West Bromwich Albion 18 6 5 7 23 22 23
10 Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 22
11 West Ham United 18 6 4 8 23 32 22
12 Bournemouth 18 6 3 9 23 31 21
13 Stoke City 18 5 6 7 20 28 21
14 Burnley 18 6 2 10 17 28 20
15 Middlesbrough 18 4 6 8 16 20 18
16 Leicester City 18 4 5 9 23 31 17
17 Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 16
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 18 4 2 12 16 31 14
19 Swansea City 18 3 3 12 21 41 12
20 Hull City 18 3 3 12 14 39 12
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, December 28
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
Friday, December 30
Hull City v Everton (2000)
Saturday, December 31
Burnley v Sunderland (1500)
Chelsea v Stoke City (1500)
Leicester City v West Ham United (1500)
Manchester United v Middlesbrough (1500)
Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Swansea City v Bournemouth (1500)
Liverpool v Manchester City (1730)
Sunday, January 1
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (1330)
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600)
Monday, January 2
Middlesbrough v Leicester City (1230)
Everton v Southampton (1500)
Manchester City v Burnley (1500)
Sunderland v Liverpool (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1500)
West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)