Nov 6 English Premier League results
and standings on Sunday.
Fulham 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3
Bolton Wanderers 5 Stoke City 0
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 Wigan Athletic 1
Played on Saturday
Arsenal 3 West Bromwich Albion 0
Aston Villa 3 Norwich City 2
Blackburn Rovers 0 Chelsea 1
Liverpool 0 Swansea City 0
Manchester United 1 Sunderland 0
Newcastle United 2 Everton 1
Queens Park Rangers 2 Manchester City 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 11 10 1 0 39 10 31
2 Manchester United 11 8 2 1 28 12 26
3 Newcastle United 11 7 4 0 17 8 25
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 11 7 1 3 24 15 22
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 10 7 1 2 21 15 22
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 11 5 4 2 14 10 19
7 Arsenal 11 6 1 4 23 21 19
-------------------------
8 Aston Villa 11 3 6 2 16 15 15
9 Norwich City 11 3 4 4 16 18 13
10 Swansea City 11 3 4 4 12 15 13
11 Queens Park Rangers 11 3 3 5 10 20 12
12 Stoke City 11 3 3 5 8 19 12
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 3 2 6 12 18 11
14 West Bromwich Albion 11 3 2 6 9 16 11
15 Sunderland 11 2 4 5 14 13 10
16 Fulham 11 2 4 5 14 15 10
17 Everton 10 3 1 6 11 15 10
-------------------------
18 Bolton Wanderers 11 3 0 8 18 27 9
19 Blackburn Rovers 11 1 3 7 13 24 6
20 Wigan Athletic 11 1 2 8 7 20 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
