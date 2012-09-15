Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, September 15 Arsenal 6 Southampton 1 Aston Villa 2 Swansea City 0 Fulham 3 West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester United 4 Wigan Athletic 0 Norwich City 0 West Ham United 0 Queens Park Rangers 0 Chelsea 0 Stoke City 1 Manchester City 1 Sunderland 1 Liverpool 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 4 3 1 0 8 2 10 2 Manchester United 4 3 0 1 10 5 9 3 Arsenal 4 2 2 0 8 1 8 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 4 2 2 0 9 6 8 ------------------------- 5 Swansea City 4 2 1 1 10 4 7 ------------------------- 6 West Bromwich Albion 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 7 West Ham United 4 2 1 1 4 3 7 ------------------------- 8 Fulham 4 2 0 2 10 6 6 9 Everton 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 10 Stoke City 4 0 4 0 4 4 4 11 Aston Villa 4 1 1 2 4 5 4 12 Newcastle United 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 13 Wigan Athletic 4 1 1 2 4 8 4 14 Sunderland 3 0 3 0 3 3 3 15 Norwich City 4 0 3 1 2 7 3 16 Tottenham Hotspur 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 17 Liverpool 4 0 2 2 3 8 2 ------------------------- 18 Queens Park Rangers 4 0 2 2 2 9 2 19 Reading 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 20 Southampton 4 0 0 4 5 14 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 16 Reading v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) Monday, September 17 Everton v Newcastle United (1900)