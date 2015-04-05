April 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 5
Burnley 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Sunderland 1 Newcastle United 0
Saturday, April 4
Arsenal 4 Liverpool 1
Chelsea 2 Stoke City 1
Everton 1 Southampton 0
Leicester City 2 West Ham United 1
Manchester United 3 Aston Villa 1
Swansea City 3 Hull City 1
West Bromwich Albion 1 Queens Park Rangers 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 30 21 7 2 63 26 70
2 Arsenal 31 19 6 6 62 32 63
3 Manchester United 31 18 8 5 55 28 62
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 30 18 7 5 62 28 61
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 31 16 6 9 45 36 54
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 31 16 6 9 50 45 54
7 Southampton 31 16 5 10 42 22 53
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 31 13 7 11 37 39 46
9 West Ham United 31 11 9 11 41 39 42
10 Stoke City 31 12 6 13 35 39 42
11 Everton 31 9 10 12 39 42 37
12 Crystal Palace 30 9 9 12 36 41 36
13 Newcastle United 31 9 8 14 33 49 35
14 West Bromwich Albion 31 8 9 14 28 43 33
15 Sunderland 31 5 14 12 24 44 29
16 Hull City 31 6 10 15 29 43 28
17 Aston Villa 31 7 7 17 20 42 28
-------------------------
18 Burnley 31 5 11 15 26 49 26
19 Queens Park Rangers 31 7 4 20 35 55 25
20 Leicester City 30 5 7 18 29 49 22
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League preliminary round
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 6
Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1900)