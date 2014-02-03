Soccer-Draws not enough for Boro to survive, says Gestede
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.
Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, February 3 Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1 Sunday, February 2 Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Liverpool 1 Saturday, February 1 Cardiff City 2 Norwich City 1 Everton 2 Aston Villa 1 Fulham 0 Southampton 3 Hull City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Newcastle United 0 Sunderland 3 Stoke City 2 Manchester United 1 West Ham United 2 Swansea City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 24 17 4 3 47 21 55 2 Manchester City 24 17 2 5 68 27 53 3 Chelsea 24 16 5 3 44 20 53 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 24 14 5 5 58 29 47 ------------------------- 5 Everton 24 12 9 3 37 25 45 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 24 13 5 6 31 32 44 7 Manchester United 24 12 4 8 39 29 40 ------------------------- 8 Newcastle United 24 11 4 9 32 31 37 9 Southampton 24 9 8 7 34 27 35 10 Aston Villa 24 7 6 11 27 34 27 11 Stoke City 24 6 7 11 24 38 25 12 Swansea City 24 6 6 12 29 35 24 13 Hull City 24 6 6 12 23 30 24 14 Sunderland 24 6 6 12 25 36 24 15 Norwich City 24 6 6 12 19 37 24 16 West Bromwich Albion 24 4 11 9 28 34 23 17 Crystal Palace 24 7 2 15 15 33 23 ------------------------- 18 West Ham United 24 5 7 12 24 33 22 19 Cardiff City 24 5 6 13 19 41 21 20 Fulham 24 6 1 17 22 53 19 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.
March 21 Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins has given credit to manager Sam Allardyce for the team's recent revival after a third consecutive Premier League victory without conceding a goal bolstered their chances of avoiding relegation.
March 21 Manchester City can go a long way to securing a Champions League spot for next season with a win at Arsenal when the Premier League resumes after the international break, defender Bacary Sagna has said.